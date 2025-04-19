Left Menu

Jammu on High Alert: JMC's Weather Preparedness

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has issued a high alert due to expected heavy rains and storms. Officials urge residents to stay indoors and report emergencies. Instructions are given for the removal of debris, ensuring public safety, with helplines provided for assistance. Cooperation with local authorities is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has placed its officers on high alert following predictions of heavy rainfall and high-speed winds. Residents are advised to remain indoors and contact helplines for emergencies to prevent loss of life and property, as stated by JMC Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav.

Special measures have been put in place for transport officers to rapidly clear fallen trees, poles, and debris, minimizing potential hazards. Zoned areas marked as 1, 2, and 3 are under tight surveillance, with JMC coordinating safety measures to protect the public.

Emergency helplines 94697 48042 and 94193 72824 are operational for assistance. JMC teams are surveying and clearing affected zones, ensuring public safety remains a top priority. Collaboration with local authorities is requested as similar advisories spread across the Jammu district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

