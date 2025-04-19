Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi

A four-storey building in Delhi's Shakti Vihar collapsed, killing four and trapping several. Rescue operations are underway, with 14 people rescued and hospitalized so far. Emergency services received the call at 3:02 am, and police were quick to respond to the dire situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area, as a four-storey building collapsed early Saturday morning, killing four people and trapping several others.

Police reported that around 22 individuals were initially caught under the debris. Rescue teams have managed to extricate 14 people and transport them to GTB Hospital, where four were declared dead on arrival.

The local police station received an alert about the collapse at approximately 3:02 am. A rapid response team was dispatched to Gali No. 1 of Shakti Vihar, the site of the incident, as efforts continue to recover those still trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

