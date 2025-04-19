Tragedy Strikes as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area, as a four-storey building collapsed early Saturday morning, killing four people and trapping several others.

Police reported that around 22 individuals were initially caught under the debris. Rescue teams have managed to extricate 14 people and transport them to GTB Hospital, where four were declared dead on arrival.

The local police station received an alert about the collapse at approximately 3:02 am. A rapid response team was dispatched to Gali No. 1 of Shakti Vihar, the site of the incident, as efforts continue to recover those still trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)