Hurdles in Musi River Rejuvenation: A Quest for Transformation in Hyderabad

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused the BRS and BJP of obstructing the proposed rejuvenation of the Musi river in Hyderabad, a plan set forth by the Congress government in Telangana.

Addressing an event by the Japan Telugu Federation in Japan, Reddy highlighted successful riverfront and conservation projects in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Yet, he noted the roadblocks faced in Telangana.

Reddy emphasized tackling pollution issues in Hyderabad, taking cues from Tokyo, and underscored the significance of infrastructure projects such as Metro rail expansion and radial roads for the state's growth. He urged the global Telugu community for support and announced international recruitment collaboration to boost Telangana's industrial development.

