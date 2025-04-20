Left Menu

Devastating House Fire Injures Man in South Delhi

A major fire in Aya Nagar, South Delhi, has left a man named Virendra Tiwari with severe burn injuries, covering 50% of his body. The fire, which occurred on Saturday morning, also destroyed two scooters. Tiwari was quickly taken to Safdarjung Hospital for emergency treatment.

Devastating House Fire Injures Man in South Delhi
  India

A house fire in South Delhi's Aya Nagar area has left a man with serious burn injuries, officials have reported.

On Saturday morning, the Delhi Fire Services dispatched two fire tenders to extinguish the blaze in H-Block, following an emergency call received at 7.43 am.

The victim, identified as Virendra Tiwari, suffered 50 percent burn injuries, and two scooters were consumed by the flames. Tiwari was immediately admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

