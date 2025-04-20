Devastating House Fire Injures Man in South Delhi

A house fire in South Delhi's Aya Nagar area has left a man with serious burn injuries, officials have reported.

On Saturday morning, the Delhi Fire Services dispatched two fire tenders to extinguish the blaze in H-Block, following an emergency call received at 7.43 am.

The victim, identified as Virendra Tiwari, suffered 50 percent burn injuries, and two scooters were consumed by the flames. Tiwari was immediately admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)