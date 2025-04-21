Left Menu

A Papal Passing: The Quiet Farewell of Pope Francis

Pope Francis died at age 88 in his modest residence at the Santa Marta guesthouse. His passing was a quiet affair, unlike the massive gatherings that had mourned Pope John Paul II. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced his death, echoing words that were spoken 20 years earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:10 IST
Pope Francis

On Monday, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 in the private confines of his Santa Marta guesthouse apartment. Despite recent appearances suggesting a recovery from double pneumonia, his passing came unexpectedly and with little fanfare.

Unlike the tens of thousands who gathered at St. Peter's Square for Pope John Paul II in 2005, a smaller, more curious crowd assembled with mostly tourists present. This contrasted starkly with the large-scale public mourning of earlier papal farewells.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced Francis's death to the Vatican TV audience, reciting the same words that marked John Paul II's passing two decades prior: the pope has "returned to the house of the Father."

(With inputs from agencies.)

