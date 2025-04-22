Left Menu

The Hidden Mathematical Rule Defining Bird and Dinosaur Beaks

Research reveals a hidden mathematical rule, known as the 'power cascade', that governs the growth and shape of beaks in birds and their dinosaur ancestors. This rule illustrates how beaks evolved over 200 million years and the rare instances when nature breaks these mathematical guidelines for specialized adaptations.

Updated: 22-04-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 09:20 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have uncovered a universal mathematical rule that dictates the growth and shape of bird and dinosaur beaks. Known as the 'power cascade', this rule illustrates how these structures have evolved over millions of years, shaping the survival of various species.

Published in iScience, the study notes that although beaks like that of the Eurasian spoonbill break this rule for specialized functions, the majority adhere to it, suggesting a fundamental aspect of evolutionary biology. This rule applies not just to birds, but potentially to vertebrates including mammals, reptiles, and fish.

The findings pave the way for deeper insights into evolutionary biology by using computer modeling, researching 127 theropod species, and predicting how avian beaks might evolve in the future.

