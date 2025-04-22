Left Menu

Storm Alert: Thunderstorms Loom over Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorms with possible lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. Affected areas include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds and rising temperatures are anticipated, with a drop in temperatures expected by Thursday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:05 IST
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes across parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days, starting Tuesday.

Isolated regions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema are to experience these turbulent weather conditions, as indicated by the department's forecast.

The statement also highlighted the possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km per hour in these areas, along with a potential rise in temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius until Wednesday. A decline in temperatures is expected from Thursday evening, amid widespread climate changes aided by lower tropospheric winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

