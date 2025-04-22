Global Temperature Flips: The Emerging Climate Challenge

Rapid changes in temperatures, which shift dramatically between hot and cold extremes, have increased in 60% of the world's regions over the past six decades, according to a new study.

The research, conducted by experts from Sun Yat-sen University in China and Princeton University in the US, found significant rises in South America, Western Europe, Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Projected trends suggest that if high emissions continue, the fluctuations will become more intense and frequent by the end of the century, severely impacting countries, particularly poorer nations.

Scientists warn these temperature swings could exacerbate the effects of climate extremes on humans, wildlife, and infrastructure, despite the scant research available on the subject.

The study, published in 'Nature Communications,' analyzed global temperature flip data spanning from 1961 to 2023, revealing more than 60% of measured global regions experiencing frequent intense shifts since 1961.

Under scenarios of continued high greenhouse gas emissions, such rapid changes are projected to intensify further, markedly affecting low-income countries by up to six times more than the global average.

The urgent need to address emissions is clear, as researchers emphasize the critical need for action to mitigate the adverse effects of these temperature 'flips' in our warming world.

(With inputs from agencies.)