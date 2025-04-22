Left Menu

Global Temperature Flips: The Emerging Climate Challenge

A recent study highlights the increasing frequency of rapid temperature shifts globally, with significant impacts expected, especially in low-income countries. Published in 'Nature Communications,' the research stresses the urgency of reducing emissions to mitigate these changes' effects on societies and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:32 IST
Global Temperature Flips: The Emerging Climate Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rapid changes in temperatures, which shift dramatically between hot and cold extremes, have increased in 60% of the world's regions over the past six decades, according to a new study.

The research, conducted by experts from Sun Yat-sen University in China and Princeton University in the US, found significant rises in South America, Western Europe, Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Projected trends suggest that if high emissions continue, the fluctuations will become more intense and frequent by the end of the century, severely impacting countries, particularly poorer nations.

Scientists warn these temperature swings could exacerbate the effects of climate extremes on humans, wildlife, and infrastructure, despite the scant research available on the subject.

The study, published in 'Nature Communications,' analyzed global temperature flip data spanning from 1961 to 2023, revealing more than 60% of measured global regions experiencing frequent intense shifts since 1961.

Under scenarios of continued high greenhouse gas emissions, such rapid changes are projected to intensify further, markedly affecting low-income countries by up to six times more than the global average.

The urgent need to address emissions is clear, as researchers emphasize the critical need for action to mitigate the adverse effects of these temperature 'flips' in our warming world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025