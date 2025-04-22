Left Menu

Jharsuguda Scorches to Record Heat: Unprecedented Temperatures Trigger Extreme Alerts in Odisha

Jharsuguda in Odisha records the highest temperature in India at 46.2°C. As a severe heat wave grips the region, the IMD issues extreme heat warnings. The district administration closes schools and advises against outdoor activities during peak hours. Measures are underway to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:00 IST
Jharsuguda Scorches to Record Heat: Unprecedented Temperatures Trigger Extreme Alerts in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Jharsuguda, an industrial town in Odisha, emerged as the hottest place in India, with temperatures soaring to 46.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This unprecedented heat has led to severe warnings for the region as temperatures remain dangerously high in several other areas.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region closely trailed with 45.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Brahmapuri at 45.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high temperature in Jharsuguda surpasses the previous record of 46.1 degrees Celsius set on April 19, 2010.

In response to the extreme conditions, the Jharsuguda district administration has announced school closures until April 25 and has implemented safety measures, including restrictions on outdoor work and hydration protocols for indoor workers. Meanwhile, Odisha's government assures no power cuts during peak summer hours to aid in public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025