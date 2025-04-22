Jharsuguda Scorches to Record Heat: Unprecedented Temperatures Trigger Extreme Alerts in Odisha

On Tuesday, Jharsuguda, an industrial town in Odisha, emerged as the hottest place in India, with temperatures soaring to 46.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This unprecedented heat has led to severe warnings for the region as temperatures remain dangerously high in several other areas.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region closely trailed with 45.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Brahmapuri at 45.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high temperature in Jharsuguda surpasses the previous record of 46.1 degrees Celsius set on April 19, 2010.

In response to the extreme conditions, the Jharsuguda district administration has announced school closures until April 25 and has implemented safety measures, including restrictions on outdoor work and hydration protocols for indoor workers. Meanwhile, Odisha's government assures no power cuts during peak summer hours to aid in public safety.

