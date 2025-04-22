Green Push: NDMC's Ambitious Plantation Drive in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council is embarking on a significant plantation drive, aiming to enrich the greenery of Lutyens' Delhi with over 2,000 trees and approximately five lakh shrubs. The campaign aligns with the monsoon season starting in July, according to an official NDMC statement.

Designated areas for this year's effort include major roads and verdant spaces such as Akbar Road, Shankar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, and Sanjay Jheel. Ten species of trees, including Imli, Jamun, and Neem, alongside several ornamental and native shrub varieties, have been chosen to enhance the area's lushness.

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal noted the triumph of last year's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, which saw the planting of over 11,000 trees and more than 13 lakh shrubs. He encouraged NDMC employees to dedicate plants to their mothers, fostering community participation. This drive aligns with NDMC's broader goal of promoting environmental sustainability and urban ecological progress. Currently, NDMC manages 1,450 acres of green spaces, accounting for 64.5% of Delhi's total green cover.

