Delhi's Bold Bid to Combat Pollution: Cloud-Seeding and Tech Innovations

Delhi is taking significant strides in combatting pollution as the government plans to present a cloud-seeding trial proposal at the upcoming Cabinet meeting. If approved, this initiative will be part of a broader campaign to address pollution using technological interventions and digitisation, announced Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a bid to tackle severe pollution in the national capital, the government is focusing on comprehensive measures including artificial intelligence-based monitoring and digitisation to ensure real-time surveillance of pollution and traffic hotspots. A detailed action plan is set for launch next week, aiming to streamline operations and public interaction.

The proposal for artificial rain is nearing completion, pending final evaluations and clearance from 12 federal agencies including the DGCA and the Ministry of Defence. Once approved, a trial will be conducted, illustrating the government's commitment to deploying innovative methods for residents' welfare amidst the growing pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)