Water Supply Disruption Alert in South Delhi

Parts of South Delhi, including Chirag Delhi and Saket, will face water supply disruption on April 25-26 due to maintenance. Residents are advised to store water, with tankers available on request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of South Delhi should brace for a water supply interruption on April 25 and 26 as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) undertakes maintenance work on a major supply line near the Sadiq Nagar area.

According to a public notice issued by the DJB, areas such as Chirag Delhi, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, and Saket will experience disruptions, with no water supply expected during these days.

The DJB advises residents to store ample water, with emergency water tankers available upon request through designated hotlines and a toll-free number.

(With inputs from agencies.)

