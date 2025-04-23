Road Closure Disrupts Gurugram's Old Railway Route

The Gurugram traffic police have announced the closure of the Old Railway Road from Sohna Chowk to Kabir Bhawan Chowk for 30 days. This move, as stated in an advisory, is to allow for crucial repairs on the sewerage system affecting the stretch between Sadar Bazar Chowk and New Colony Mode.

To mitigate traffic congestion, authorities have advised drivers heading from Rajiv Chowk to New Colony Mode, Sector 4/7, and Railway Station to use an alternate route via Jail Chowk. This diversion is expected to be effective for the duration of the repair works.

Local councillor Dalip Sahni highlighted the urgency of the sewerage issue, which has led to sewage flows troubling residents of Nai Basti. Sahni mentioned that although the road closure is permitted for 30 days, efforts are underway to hasten the completion in just 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)