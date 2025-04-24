UNESCO and Serena Hotels Unveil a Poignant Cinematic Tribute to Nature and Heritage

In celebration of International Mother Earth Day, UNESCO partnered with the Cultural Diplomacy Initiative of Serena Hotels to host the premiere screening of "Hundan – An Echo of a Dirge", an evocative environmental and cultural documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Mr. Karamat Ali, founder and director of the Rockwood Production & Resource Centre. The event highlighted the power of storytelling to preserve endangered languages and safeguard the environment.

Set Amid the Splendor of Gilgit-Baltistan: A Visual Testament to Human-Nature Interdependence

"Hundan," filmed in the majestic high-altitude region of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, is a profound cinematic exploration of the symbiotic relationship between nature, communities, traditions, and language. What sets the film apart is its narration in Burushaski, an endangered language recognized by UNESCO. This linguistic choice is not merely artistic but a deliberate cultural act—an urgent call to preserve intangible heritage that is fading with time.

The film seamlessly blends breathtaking visuals with emotive storytelling to convey a powerful message: as the environment deteriorates, so do the traditions, languages, and livelihoods intertwined with it.

UNESCO’s Vision: Culture and Science as Pillars of Environmental Stewardship

At the event, Mr. Antony Kar Hung Tam, Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Office in Pakistan, emphasized the global implications of Hundan’s message.

“Hundan – An Echo of a Dirge is more than a film, it is a moving tribute to the intangible heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan and the resilience of its people. By using the endangered Burushaski language to tell a story rooted in tradition and environmental awareness, the film exemplifies how cultural and creative industries can preserve and transmit memory.”

Mr. Tam reiterated UNESCO’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, climate resilience, and the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage, recognizing the film as an exemplar of how the creative economy can become a vessel for ecological and cultural conservation.

Cultural Diplomacy at the Crossroads of Policy and Storytelling

The premiere was not merely an artistic showcase but a platform for cultural diplomacy, emphasizing the role of cross-sector collaboration between cultural institutions, local communities, and government bodies. This initiative demonstrates how films rooted in indigenous knowledge systems can advance UNESCO’s global mission of promoting sustainable development, cultural diversity, and inclusive societies.

Serena Hotels, through its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, has shown how the hospitality and tourism sectors can support local storytelling and contribute to awareness on global issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and cultural extinction.

A Call to Action: From Screen to Sustainability

The event concluded with a call to action for policymakers, civil society, and global audiences: to recognize the interconnectedness of ecological and cultural survival and take collective responsibility for protecting the Earth’s natural and cultural wealth. The screening of Hundan served not only as a celebration but also as a reminder of what stands to be lost—unless immediate and integrated action is taken.

As audiences left the screening, the haunting echo of the dirge lingered—not just as an artistic experience, but as a resounding plea to honor and protect the planet and its diverse peoples.