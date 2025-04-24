Mumbai's Digital Desilting Drive: A Clean-Up Revolution
Around 30% of Mumbai's pre-monsoon desilting work is complete, according to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aims to finish the remaining work before monsoon begins, using AI for enhanced transparency. Citizens are urged to use designated garbage points to prevent drain blockages.
Mumbai's ambitious pre-monsoon nullah desilting project is 30% complete, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani announced.
About one-and-a-quarter months remain to finish the work, aiming to avoid monsoon waterlogging. Gagrani instructed officials to ensure timely silt disposal.
Innovatively, AI monitors desilting operations, with BMC spending Rs 235 crore. Residents must use official waste sites to help maintain city cleanliness.
