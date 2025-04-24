Left Menu

Mumbai's Digital Desilting Drive: A Clean-Up Revolution

Around 30% of Mumbai's pre-monsoon desilting work is complete, according to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aims to finish the remaining work before monsoon begins, using AI for enhanced transparency. Citizens are urged to use designated garbage points to prevent drain blockages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:06 IST
Mumbai's Digital Desilting Drive: A Clean-Up Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's ambitious pre-monsoon nullah desilting project is 30% complete, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani announced.

About one-and-a-quarter months remain to finish the work, aiming to avoid monsoon waterlogging. Gagrani instructed officials to ensure timely silt disposal.

Innovatively, AI monitors desilting operations, with BMC spending Rs 235 crore. Residents must use official waste sites to help maintain city cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025