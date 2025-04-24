Similipal: Odisha's New Green Gem Gets National Park Status
The Odisha government has declared Similipal in Mayurbhanj district a National Park, marking it as the 107th in India and the largest in the state. This decision underscores Odisha's commitment to conservation, tribal upliftment, and sustainable development. Similipal boasts rich biodiversity, including unique wildlife and diverse flora.
The Odisha government has officially declared Similipal in Mayurbhanj district a National Park. This crucial step was announced by the state's Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department, exercising its authority under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
Chief Minister's Office celebrated this landmark achievement as a stride toward 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Odisha,' praising Similipal's elevation to National Park status as a reinforcement of the state's ecological legacy and commitment to tribal aspirations.
Similipal's designation as a National Park is a significant conservation milestone, highlighting its unparalleled biodiversity, rich tribal heritage, and ecological value. Efforts such as the Greater Similipal Landscape Programme aim to protect this vital ecological region.
