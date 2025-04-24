Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Rs 3,647.62 Crore Development Projects

The Karnataka cabinet recently approved significant investments worth Rs 3,647.62 crore for developmental projects in Mysuru division. This decision was part of a comprehensive cabinet meeting.

Held in Chamarajanagar district, the meeting endorsed projects such as a new international-level cricket stadium, the introduction of Cauvery aarti in Srirangapatna, and substantial funds for irrigation, health, and tourism improvements.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar highlighted the approval for road upgrades and efforts to revamp Mysuru airport. The cabinet's decisions aim to advance regional infrastructure and address man-animal conflicts in Chamarajanagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)