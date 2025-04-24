Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Rs 3,647.62 Crore Development Projects

The Karnataka cabinet approved various developmental projects in the Mysuru division, totaling Rs 3,647.62 crore. Key initiatives include a cricket stadium, Cauvery aarti, and infrastructure improvements across sectors like health and tourism. The meeting marked the first such gathering in Chamarajanagar district since its formation.

The Karnataka cabinet recently approved significant investments worth Rs 3,647.62 crore for developmental projects in Mysuru division. This decision was part of a comprehensive cabinet meeting.

Held in Chamarajanagar district, the meeting endorsed projects such as a new international-level cricket stadium, the introduction of Cauvery aarti in Srirangapatna, and substantial funds for irrigation, health, and tourism improvements.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar highlighted the approval for road upgrades and efforts to revamp Mysuru airport. The cabinet's decisions aim to advance regional infrastructure and address man-animal conflicts in Chamarajanagar.

