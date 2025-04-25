Haryana's Clean City Initiative: A New Approach to Urban Cleanliness

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has issued directives to create a specialized feedback cell under the Urban Local Bodies Department. This will serve as a platform for gathering public opinions on municipal garbage collection services, according to an official statement.

At a departmental review meeting, Saini emphasized the need for this feedback loop to be connected to the 'CM e-Dashboard' for real-time oversight and improvements in cleanliness efforts. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present at the meeting.

Reaffirming his commitment to enhancing urban cleanliness, Saini urged the use of advanced technologies for door-to-door waste collection in municipal sectors, ensuring accessibility to live location data on engaged manpower and vehicles. He also called for the timely completion of tender-related processes before deadlines, as well as the accelerated implementation of 'Swachh Survekshan' activities to climb the state rankings.

