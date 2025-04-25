Landslides Strand Tourists in North Sikkim as Heavy Rains Persist
In North Sikkim, around 1,000 tourists are stranded due to landslides caused by heavy rains. Key tourist roads remain blocked, and permits for visiting the area have been revoked. The district administration has advised tour operators to halt all tours to the affected regions until further notice.
North Sikkim has witnessed heavy rains that have led to severe landslides, stranding approximately 1,000 tourists in the region's scenic areas. As locals struggle with blocked access roads, tourists find refuge in local accommodations, including a Gurudwara at Chungthang.
Landslides have obstructed crucial roads such as the Lachen–Chungthang and Lachung–Chungthang routes, prompting authorities to cancel tourist permits for April 25. The district administration has urged caution, instructing tour operators to suspend tours until conditions improve.
Famous for its natural beauty and nearby sites like Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley, North Sikkim remains a popular destination. However, the current weather challenges emphasize the region's vulnerability to natural calamities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
