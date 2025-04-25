Severe Cuts Loom: U.N.'s Funding Crisis Impacts Thousands
The U.N. food and refugee agencies face severe job cuts due to a significant funding shortfall. It's projected that up to 6,000 jobs might be affected, as the World Food Programme anticipates a 40% reduction in donor support by 2025. Concerns over the non-improving situation persist.
The United Nations is bracing for significant operational cuts as its food and refugee agencies confront severe budget constraints. The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced plans to potentially reduce its workforce by up to 30%, threatening the livelihoods of approximately 6,000 employees.
In a recent communication to staff, WFP Director Stephen Omollo highlighted the challenging 'unprecedented funding environment', noting an anticipated drop in donor contributions to $6.4 billion by 2025 – a stark 40% decline compared to the previous year.
Despite inquiries, both the WFP and the U.N. refugee agency have yet to issue a formal statement on the impending cuts, leaving many employees and stakeholders in a state of uncertainty regarding the future.
