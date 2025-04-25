Sikkim Landslides: Safeguarding Stranded Tourists

In a dramatic turn of events, hundreds of tourists who were stranded in Chungthang, Sikkim, due to severe landslides are now on their way to Mangan, thanks to swift action by local authorities. The government is working diligently to ensure that tourist movement and safety are prioritized, officials said.

Approximately 200 tourist vehicles found refuge in a local Gurdwara after being halted in their tracks. A newly reopened Bailey bridge at Sangkalang has since allowed these vehicles to resume travel towards their destination, offering a temporary solution amid the continuing challenges posed by heavy rainfall.

Despite these efforts, routes to the popular hill stations of Lachen and Lachung remain blocked. Authorities are doing all they can to clear these roads while implementing safety measures. The state government has canceled tourist permits temporarily to prevent further incidents, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)