Immersive Wildlife Census Experience Awaits at Tadoba Reserve

In a unique initiative, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district will host a wildlife census for nature aficionados on May 12, coinciding with Buddha Purnima.

The exercise aims to deliver an immersive and educational encounter with the reserve's diverse ecology and fauna, according to TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla.

With 50 designated platforms in various forest regions within the buffer zone, enthusiasts can register through the TATR website from April 28 to May 5 to traverse and document wildlife sightings from strategic vantage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)