Immersive Wildlife Census Experience Awaits at Tadoba Reserve

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve will hold a wildlife census on May 12 in its buffer zone, granting nature enthusiasts a rare chance to engage with its diverse wildlife and environmental richness. Led by field director Prabhu Nath Shukla, the event is open for bookings from April 28 to May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a unique initiative, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district will host a wildlife census for nature aficionados on May 12, coinciding with Buddha Purnima.

The exercise aims to deliver an immersive and educational encounter with the reserve's diverse ecology and fauna, according to TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla.

With 50 designated platforms in various forest regions within the buffer zone, enthusiasts can register through the TATR website from April 28 to May 5 to traverse and document wildlife sightings from strategic vantage points.

