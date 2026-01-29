Left Menu

BRS Champions Cantonment Merger with Massive Signature Drive

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) initiates a one-lakh signature campaign demanding the merger of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board with the municipal corporation. The move seeks to quell public confusion and demonstrate unified support for the cause, transcending political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:31 IST
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/BRSparty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched an ambitious campaign, gathering 100,000 signatures to advocate for the merging of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board with the local civic corporation. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao gave the inaugural signature, signaling a strong start to the initiative.

The BRS criticized previous protests over the merger issue, accusing them of fostering public confusion without providing clear reasoning or direction. The party feels that such an important public matter requires a unified approach, transcending party lines to truly represent the interests of Cantonment residents.

By collecting these signatures, BRS aims to showcase substantial public backing for the merger. Once the signature drive concludes, the party plans to present the representations to key political figures, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rahul Gandhi, to underline the public demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

