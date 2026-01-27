Left Menu

Enosis Capital and AXA XL Propel $3 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swaps

Enosis Capital and AXA XL have partnered to support a new wave of $3 billion debt-for-nature swaps, designed to aid nations in ecosystem conservation. The partnership aims to expedite these deals by leveraging private sector participation and insurance, ensuring lower borrowing costs for countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:27 IST
Enosis Capital has struck a pivotal agreement with insurance giant AXA XL to provide vital support for a fresh $3 billion 'debt-for-nature' initiative. These swaps aim to assist underprivileged nations by transforming costly government bonds into affordable alternatives, focusing on threatened ecosystems like coral reefs and rainforests.

Originally, the debt-for-nature swaps encountered a slowdown due to global political shifts. However, with renewed interest, firms like Enosis Capital step up, emphasizing the vital role of private sector involvement in revitalizing this market. Ramzi Issa of Enosis Capital highlights the significance of political risk insurance in these undertakings.

The partnership with AXA XL, also collaborating with the Debt For Nature Coalition, is designed to streamline these complex deals, ensuring a faster execution. AXA XL's involvement aims to mitigate delays and simplify the intricate processes of these agreements.

