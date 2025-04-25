Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Elderly Woman's Life in Pune

An 82-year-old woman, Lakshmibai Baban Bhoite, was killed in a leopard attack in Inamgaon village, Shirur Forest Range, Pune. The leopard initially targeted a dog but turned to the woman when the dog escaped, dragging her into a sugarcane field. Her body was discovered shortly thereafter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:42 IST
An early morning tragedy struck Inamgaon village in the Shirur Forest Range, Pune, when an 82-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a leopard. The incident happened at the front porch of her home around 4:30 am on Friday, as confirmed by forest officials.

Lakshmibai Baban Bhoite was asleep when the leopard, having initially targeted a dog that escaped, diverted its focus to her. The big cat dragged Lakshmibai across the tar road behind her house and into a nearby sugarcane field, spanning a distance of approximately 700 feet.

Local residents reported the unfortunate incident to the Shirur Forest Officer at around 6:45 am, prompting a quick response from a forest team. The woman's body was subsequently sent to the Rural Hospital at Nhavare for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

