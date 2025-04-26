Left Menu

Farewell to a Humble Saint: Global Leaders Convene in Vatican for Pope Francis' Funeral

Leaders from around the world gathered at St. Peter's Square for Pope Francis' funeral. A champion for the poor, his papacy was marked by seismic changes within the Church. Noteworthy figures, including Donald Trump, attended to honor his life. His laid-back funeral mirrored the simplicity he cherished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:57 IST
Farewell to a Humble Saint: Global Leaders Convene in Vatican for Pope Francis' Funeral
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global leaders and faithful followers assembled in St. Peter's Square on Saturday to bid farewell to Pope Francis during his funeral Mass. This event was marked by a sizeable international turnout, with U.S. President Donald Trump among the attendees, despite having clashed with the late pope over immigration policies.

Pilgrims huddled in the early hours to secure their spots for the service, arriving to pay tribute to Francis, who passed away following a stroke at the age of 88. Admirers like Spanish pilgrim Maria Fierro expressed deep emotion in accompanying the pope on his final journey.

Security protocols are heightened around the Vatican as attention turns to the upcoming conclave to elect Francis' successor, anticipated not to commence until after May 6. The conclave represents a critical point for the Roman Catholic Church, grappling with internal ideological divisions and financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025