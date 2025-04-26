Farewell to a Humble Saint: Global Leaders Convene in Vatican for Pope Francis' Funeral

Global leaders and faithful followers assembled in St. Peter's Square on Saturday to bid farewell to Pope Francis during his funeral Mass. This event was marked by a sizeable international turnout, with U.S. President Donald Trump among the attendees, despite having clashed with the late pope over immigration policies.

Pilgrims huddled in the early hours to secure their spots for the service, arriving to pay tribute to Francis, who passed away following a stroke at the age of 88. Admirers like Spanish pilgrim Maria Fierro expressed deep emotion in accompanying the pope on his final journey.

Security protocols are heightened around the Vatican as attention turns to the upcoming conclave to elect Francis' successor, anticipated not to commence until after May 6. The conclave represents a critical point for the Roman Catholic Church, grappling with internal ideological divisions and financial challenges.

