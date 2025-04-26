Left Menu

A Historic Farewell: The Simplicity and Legacy of Pope Francis

Pope Francis' funeral brought thousands, including global leaders, to St. Peter's Square, marking the end of his distinctly humble papacy. The service was a blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting Francis' simple, compassionate approach. As he is laid to rest, attention turns to choosing his successor.

26-04-2025
A Historic Farewell: The Simplicity and Legacy of Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' funeral was held on Saturday at St. Peter's Square, drawing world leaders, prelates, and pilgrims to pay their respects. The event, attended by thousands, was marked by a blend of traditions and the simple, humble style that characterized Francis' papacy.

During the 90-minute open-air Mass, applause erupted as the wooden coffin, adorned with a large cross, was brought into the sun-drenched square. Leaders, including former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, joined mourners to honor the first non-European pope in over 13 centuries, who championed the marginalized and challenged global powers.

Francis' burial, away from the Vatican, signifies a break with traditional papal rites, reflecting his desire for simplicity. As global attention turns to his successor, the conclave will meet to address the Church's future amid financial and ideological challenges.

