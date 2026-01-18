A Holy Dip of Controversy: Magh Mela Clashes with Tradition

The sacred tradition of the Magh Mela saw a devout turnout as more than 3.82 crore devotees thronged the Ganga and Sangam banks by Sunday afternoon. The day marked the holy Mauni Amavasya, yet the event spiraled into controversy following a clash between law enforcement and spiritual adherents.

Trouble brewed when police halted Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's procession, which comprised around 200-250 supporters. The group faced resistance at Bridge Number 2, breaking barricades in an attempt to reach the Sangam. Police cited safety concerns due to heavy congestion, leading Swami Avimukteshwaranand to retreat without his sacred dip.

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav loudly voiced his displeasure over the incident, criticizing what he termed the 'unpardonable mistreatment' of saints under the BJP-led administration, accusing them of repeating the previous year's disruptions of the Shahi Snan tradition. Meanwhile, officials highlighted logistical provisions like extensive security arrangements and crowd management measures implemented to ensure devotees' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)