Search Mission Underway for Missing Teens in Brahmaputra

A search operation is currently in progress in Assam's Barpeta district to locate two teenagers who went missing while bathing in the Brahmaputra River, according to a senior official.

Barpeta SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma reported that the teenagers, identified as Amrit Choudhury and Kartik Talukdar, disappeared near the Bahari police station area. Both are approximately 15 years old, with Amrit visiting from Kerala for a vacation and Kartik being a local resident.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is actively carrying out efforts to trace the two. Further details will be provided as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)