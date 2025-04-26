Tragic Blast Shakes Iran's Major Port

A destructive explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran has led to the tragic loss of four lives, with 516 individuals injured, according to Babak Mahmoudi, head of the country's rescue organization. The blast occurred in a major container shipping hub near Bandar Abbas, shaking the region and damaging nearby infrastructure.

Social media circulated videos showing thick, dark smoke emanating from the site, coupled with other clips illustrating shattered glass miles away from the explosion's epicenter. Emergency responders were seen transporting the injured to hospitals amidst chaotic scenes, though the exact cause of this industrial catastrophe remains under investigation.

Authorities quickly ruled out any damage to Iran's energy infrastructure, despite the country's history of industrial accidents. As the Interior Ministry launches a probe, these events unfold in parallel with ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations in Oman, underscoring the tense geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)