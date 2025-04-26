Army Hospital (R&R) Achieves Milestone: First 3D Microscope-Assisted Glaucoma Surgery

In a groundbreaking advancement for the Indian Armed Forces, the Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, has successfully performed a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) using an advanced 3D visualisation system. This pioneering effort marks the first time such a high-tech surgical approach has been executed within the military healthcare system, establishing a new benchmark for ophthalmic care in India.

Advanced 3D Microscope Technology

The highlight of this achievement is the deployment of a three-dimensional microscope visualisation system, which provides surgeons with an unprecedented depth of field and clarity. Unlike traditional surgical microscopes, this cutting-edge system includes:

A 55-inch 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) monitor offering magnified, real-time 3D images.

Specially designed 3D polarisation glasses worn by surgeons and assistants for enhanced depth perception.

Reduction in dependency on direct microscopic eyepiece viewing, thereby significantly improving ergonomics during lengthy procedures.

Clinical Advantages Over Conventional Systems

The use of the 3D visualisation system in ophthalmic surgeries, including for squint corrections, cataracts, corneal repairs, glaucoma treatments, and retinal surgeries, offers numerous clinical advantages:

Reduced Surgical Time and Complication Rates : The enhanced visualisation enables quicker, more precise interventions, minimising the duration and risks associated with complex surgeries.

Decreased Illumination Requirements : With superior image quality, there is less need for intense lighting, thus reducing photo-toxicity risks to delicate ocular tissues.

Improved Handling of Complex Cases : The system excels in managing rare and complicated eye conditions where traditional visualization methods may fall short.

Higher Satisfaction Scores: Early feedback reports show higher satisfaction among surgeons and nursing staff, mainly due to improved ergonomics, better collaboration, and clearer intraoperative visualisation.

Strengthening Army Healthcare Capabilities

This major milestone reinforces the Indian Army's commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare to its personnel, veterans, and their families. The availability of advanced minimally invasive techniques at Army Hospital (R&R) not only elevates patient care standards but also reflects the institution's drive toward embracing global best practices in medical technology.

The successful implementation of this 3D system is expected to expand the hospital’s capabilities in handling a broad spectrum of eye diseases with enhanced precision and patient safety. In addition, it paves the way for broader adoption of similar technologies in other branches of military healthcare across the country.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Military Ophthalmology

The Army Hospital’s move towards embracing 3D surgical technology symbolizes a transformative shift in the Armed Forces Medical Services' approach to ophthalmology. Future plans may include the wider integration of similar visualisation systems across departments like neurosurgery, orthopaedics, and ENT, making military hospitals leading centres of excellence in high-tech medical treatments.

Through such forward-looking initiatives, the Indian Army once again showcases its unwavering resolve to provide its soldiers and dependents with world-class medical care, setting an inspiring example for healthcare institutions nationwide.