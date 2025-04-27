Ganga Expressway: Transformational Infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant development for Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, the Ganga Expressway project is underway, an official reported on Sunday. The announcement was made with the presence of Minister of State for Excise, Nitin Agarwal, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, highlighting the project's importance.

Spanning approximately 600 kilometers from Meerut to Prayagraj, the Ganga Expressway is being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). This monumental project is set to connect the state's western and eastern regions and integrate small towns and rural areas into the state's mainstream.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the expressway was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18, 2021, in Shahjahanpur. As construction progresses, the expressway is expected to significantly enhance transportation links and socio-economic opportunities across the region.

