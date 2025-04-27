Left Menu

Ganga Expressway: Transformational Infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, the Ganga Expressway project is underway, an official reported on Sunday. The announcement was made with the presence of Minister of State for Excise, Nitin Agarwal, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, highlighting the project's importance.

Spanning approximately 600 kilometers from Meerut to Prayagraj, the Ganga Expressway is being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). This monumental project is set to connect the state's western and eastern regions and integrate small towns and rural areas into the state's mainstream.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the expressway was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18, 2021, in Shahjahanpur. As construction progresses, the expressway is expected to significantly enhance transportation links and socio-economic opportunities across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

