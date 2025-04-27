Left Menu

Beyond Vatican Walls: The Historic Burial of Pope Francis

In breaking with a century-old tradition, Pope Francis was laid to rest at St. Mary Major in Rome. Tens of thousands of visitors attended the burial, where only his name, 'Franciscus', is inscribed. A single white rose adorns the simple marble tomb, reflecting his humble legacy.

Tens of thousands flocked to pay their respects to Pope Francis at his resting place in St. Mary Major, Rome, marking the first papal burial outside the Vatican for over a century. His simple resting place, marked with a single white rose, reflects the modesty for which he was renowned.

Following his funeral at St. Peter's Square, a procession of 150,000 people accompanied the Pope's coffin to the basilica, where his name 'Franciscus' is etched on a marble tomb. The procession attracted visitors who queued for hours for a brief moment to pay homage.

The basilica holds special significance for Francis, highlighted by the Byzantine icon of Mary nearby. With the backdrop of cardinals' prayers, Francis's passing commemorates a legacy rooted in humility and connection, universally respected across diverse communities.

