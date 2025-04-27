Beyond Vatican Walls: The Historic Burial of Pope Francis
In breaking with a century-old tradition, Pope Francis was laid to rest at St. Mary Major in Rome. Tens of thousands of visitors attended the burial, where only his name, 'Franciscus', is inscribed. A single white rose adorns the simple marble tomb, reflecting his humble legacy.
Following his funeral at St. Peter's Square, a procession of 150,000 people accompanied the Pope's coffin to the basilica, where his name 'Franciscus' is etched on a marble tomb. The procession attracted visitors who queued for hours for a brief moment to pay homage.
The basilica holds special significance for Francis, highlighted by the Byzantine icon of Mary nearby. With the backdrop of cardinals' prayers, Francis's passing commemorates a legacy rooted in humility and connection, universally respected across diverse communities.
