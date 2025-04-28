Left Menu

Unearthing History: The Oldest Ant Fossil Revealed

Researchers have discovered the fossil of the oldest-known ant, Vulcanidris cratensis, preserved in limestone in Brazil. This species, dating back 113 million years to the Cretaceous Period, belongs to the hell ants lineage, known for their unique scythe-like jaws and extinct descendants.

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery with the unearthing of the fossilized remains of the oldest-known ant. This winged insect, with its formidable scythe-like jaws, roamed the Earth approximately 113 million years ago during the age of dinosaurs.

Named Vulcanidris cratensis, this remarkable specimen was preserved in limestone found in northeastern Brazil. It is a member of the hell ants lineage, so-called for their devilish-looking jaws that once spread across a vast geographical range during the Cretaceous Period.

This discovery adds to our understanding of ancient insects, offering insights into an extinct group with no living descendants, akin to the previously discovered Haidomyrmex, honored for its connection to the ancient Greek underworld.

