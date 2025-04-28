Ferry Crash Sparks Mass Casualty Incident in Clearwater

In Clearwater, Florida, a serious ferry crash near the Memorial Causeway Bridge resulted in numerous injuries on Sunday evening. The ferry, with over 40 passengers on board, was hit by a boat that left the scene, according to local officials. Emergency services, including police and firefighters, promptly responded.

The Clearwater Police Department announced via social media that multiple trauma alerts were issued, with helicopters transporting two of the severely injured to hospitals. The U.S. Coast Guard is slated to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

The ferry incident, which coincided with the conclusion of the Sugar Sand Festival, resulted in the ferry resting on a sandbar just south of the bridge. While the incident was declared a mass casualty event, this does not imply fatalities, as the term encompasses the totality of injuries sustained.

(With inputs from agencies.)