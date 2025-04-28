Left Menu

Ferry Crash Sparks Mass Casualty Incident in Clearwater

A ferry crash near Clearwater's Memorial Causeway Bridge resulted in multiple injuries after being struck by a fleeing boat. Over 40 people were on board the ferry during the incident, which coincided with the end of the Sugar Sand Festival. Local authorities are investigating the mass casualty event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:32 IST
Ferry Crash Sparks Mass Casualty Incident in Clearwater
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Clearwater, Florida, a serious ferry crash near the Memorial Causeway Bridge resulted in numerous injuries on Sunday evening. The ferry, with over 40 passengers on board, was hit by a boat that left the scene, according to local officials. Emergency services, including police and firefighters, promptly responded.

The Clearwater Police Department announced via social media that multiple trauma alerts were issued, with helicopters transporting two of the severely injured to hospitals. The U.S. Coast Guard is slated to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

The ferry incident, which coincided with the conclusion of the Sugar Sand Festival, resulted in the ferry resting on a sandbar just south of the bridge. While the incident was declared a mass casualty event, this does not imply fatalities, as the term encompasses the totality of injuries sustained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025