New Zealand's New Space Regulations: Safeguarding National Interests
New Zealand is set to introduce legislation by July to regulate ground-based space infrastructure. This move, announced by Space Minister Judith Collins, aims to prevent foreign interference following intelligence reports of attempts to establish space infrastructure that could threaten national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:29 IST
This move follows concerns raised by New Zealand's intelligence services last September, revealing that foreign entities attempted to establish space infrastructure.
Such activities could potentially support foreign military actions, posing risks to New Zealand's national interests. The legislation aims to protect the country from these threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
