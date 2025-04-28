Agent Orange's Lingering Impact: A Toxic Legacy in Vietnam

Decades after the Vietnam War ended in 1975, millions of Vietnamese people continue to grapple with the harmful effects of Agent Orange. Nguyen Thanh Hai, a 34-year-old with disabilities, exemplifies the ongoing struggles faced by those exposed to the chemical legacy of a war long past.

The United States sprayed 72 million liters of defoliants in Vietnam during the war, more than half of which was Agent Orange. Laden with dioxin, the herbicide has been linked to cancers, birth defects, and environmental damage, impacting generations in areas like Da Nang, where US forces left significant contamination.

While belated US aid has supported cleanup efforts, potential foreign aid cuts under Donald Trump's administration have provoked anxiety. The US and Vietnam have built cooperation around war legacy issues, but inconsistent funding threatens to halt progress, leaving vast areas like Bien Hoa airbase unresolved and exposing more residents to health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)