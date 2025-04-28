Left Menu

Iberian Power Outage: A Continental Shockwave

A rare power outage swept across Spain and Portugal, affecting major cities and causing disruptions to public services and communication networks. As investigations continue, authorities suspect the issue originated from a distribution network problem. Recovery efforts are underway with widespread impacts across systems and daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

On Monday, a significant power outage disrupted daily life in Spain and Portugal, including their capitals, impacting subway networks, phone lines, traffic lights, and ATM machines.

It is unusual for such a widespread outage to occur on the Iberian Peninsula. Spanish generator Red Eléctrica reported the incident, affecting over 50 million residents, is currently under review.

Efforts are underway to restore power, with authorities linking the outage to distribution network issues. The incident underscored vulnerabilities in Europe's electricity infrastructure amid an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

