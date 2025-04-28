Iberian Power Outage: A Continental Shockwave

On Monday, a significant power outage disrupted daily life in Spain and Portugal, including their capitals, impacting subway networks, phone lines, traffic lights, and ATM machines.

It is unusual for such a widespread outage to occur on the Iberian Peninsula. Spanish generator Red Eléctrica reported the incident, affecting over 50 million residents, is currently under review.

Efforts are underway to restore power, with authorities linking the outage to distribution network issues. The incident underscored vulnerabilities in Europe's electricity infrastructure amid an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)