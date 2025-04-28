Left Menu

Coastal States Fisheries Meet 2025: ₹255 Cr Projects, 5th Marine Census Launched

In a major push to the nation’s fisheries sector, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated and laid the foundation for a range of transformative projects across seven coastal states and UTs.

Updated: 28-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:28 IST
By intertwining technology, community participation, and financial inclusion, India embarks on a new era of fisheries development—fostering a sustainable, prosperous, and digitally-empowered blue economy. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
  • Country:
  • India

The “Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025” was organized today in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Union Minister for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) and Ministry of Panchayati Raj. This landmark event witnessed the active participation of Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Panchayati Raj, and Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs. Also gracing the occasion were Governors and Fisheries Ministers from various coastal states and Union Territories (UTs).

In a major push to the nation’s fisheries sector, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated and laid the foundation for a range of transformative projects across seven coastal states and UTs. The total financial outlay for these initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) stands at an impressive ₹255 crores, signaling a robust governmental commitment to bolster India’s “Blue Economy.”

Key Launches and Announcements

Several pivotal initiatives were unveiled:

  • Inauguration of Projects Worth ₹255 Crores: These initiatives, designed to enhance fish production, infrastructure, and welfare measures, span across multiple coastal states and UTs.

  • 5th Marine Fisheries Census (MFC 2025) Launch: Marking a significant shift towards digital governance, the Census operations were formally initiated.

  • Release of PMMSY Guidelines on Turtle Excluder Device: Aimed at sustainable fishing practices and biodiversity conservation.

  • Launch of Standard Operating Procedure for Vessel Communication and Support System: To ensure fisher safety and emergency responsiveness at sea.

  • Distribution of Digital Tablets with VyAS-NAV Application: Equipping enumerators and supervisors with technology to streamline census operations.

  • First-Ever Aqua Insurance Distribution: Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), farmers received the first tranche of incentives.

Marine Fisheries Census 2025: A Digital Transformation

VyAS-NAV App: A groundbreaking mobile application, VyAS-NAV, was officially launched to enable digital, geo-referenced data collection for the 5th Marine Fisheries Census. Developed by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), it will be a primary tool for supervisors from CMFRI, Fishery Survey of India, and state Fisheries Departments.

Key features include:

  • Real-time village and household mapping

  • Verification of fish landing centers and fishing harbours

  • Transparent and efficient data validation

  • Summarized village profiling through primary and secondary sources

This marks India’s transition from paper-based to fully digital marine data collection, setting new standards in fisheries management.

About the Marine Fisheries Census 2025

The Marine Fisheries Census-2025 is designed to ensure exhaustive and precise documentation of:

  • 1.2 million fisher households

  • Approximately 3,500 fishing villages

  • Fishing crafts, gear, and associated infrastructure

Timeline Overview:

Timeline Activity
Nov 21, 2024 Official Announcement during World Fisheries Day
Nov 2024 – April 2025 Preparatory Work: App Development, Scheduling
April – November 2025 Village Validation, Staff Recruitment, Supervisor Training
November – December 2025 45-Day Core Census Activity

The census will be conducted using trained village-based enumerators utilizing smart devices. This large-scale exercise emphasizes recording demographic, socio-economic data, alternative livelihoods, and the role of government interventions.

State-Wise Snapshot: Fishing Villages Census 2016

State Fishing Villages
West Bengal 171*
Odisha 739
Andhra Pradesh 533
Tamil Nadu 575
Puducherry 39
Kerala 220
Karnataka 162
Goa 41
Maharashtra 526
Gujarat 280
Daman & Diu 12
Lakshadweep 10
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 169
Total 3477

*In West Bengal, ‘villages’ equate to Gram Panchayats.

Introduction of Aquaculture Insurance: A Historic Move

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY) introduces India's first-ever aquaculture insurance:

  • Coverage Types:

    • Basic Insurance (natural calamities, parametric risks)

    • Comprehensive Insurance (including disease coverage)

  • Premium Subsidy: Special incentives for SC/ST and women farmers (additional 10% benefit).

  • Digital Accessibility: Managed through the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) for streamlined application and claims.

  • Eligibility: Registered aquafarmers, FFPOs, cooperatives, and firms across the aquaculture value chain.

First Beneficiaries Awarded: Recipients from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, such as Shri D.R. Ravikumar and Shri Penki Ravi Kumar, were honored during the event.

Strategic Impact of the Meet

This coastal meet signifies a major leap forward in the government’s vision to transform the fisheries sector:

  • Enhancing fisher livelihoods through digitization and insurance

  • Promoting sustainable marine biodiversity management

  • Strengthening real-time monitoring and fisheries sector governance

  • Encouraging inclusivity and resilience in the coastal economy

By intertwining technology, community participation, and financial inclusion, India embarks on a new era of fisheries development—fostering a sustainable, prosperous, and digitally-empowered blue economy.

