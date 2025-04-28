Ramky Infrastructure: Leading the Way in Safety and Sustainability

Hyderabad-based Ramky Infrastructure Limited has been recognized with three prestigious awards for its outstanding commitment to health, safety, and environmental standards across its projects. These distinctions underline the company's reputation as a leader in sustainable urban infrastructure development, setting high benchmarks in the field.

The NSCI Safety Awards 2024 saw Ramky Infrastructure receiving a Certificate of Appreciation in the Construction Sector, highlighting their exceptional safety practices in major projects, including Ramky One Odyssey and Ramky Genext. The accolades were presented by top industry figures, acknowledging Ramky's leadership in fostering a culture of operational safety and excellence.

Ramky's Visakha Pharma City Limited project received the Bronze Award for Industrial Safety Leadership by the Confederation of Indian Industry, emphasizing the company's commitment to proactive safety management and risk mitigation. Additionally, Ramky's Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment at the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards further cements its status as a frontrunner in sustainable infrastructure.

