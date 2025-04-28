Left Menu

Ramky Infrastructure: Leading the Way in Safety and Sustainability

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has been acknowledged with multiple awards for its exemplary commitment to health, safety, and environmental standards in urban infrastructure. Their leadership in construction safety and sustainability is demonstrated across flagship projects, further solidifying their role as industry leaders in responsible and innovative infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:58 IST
Ramky Infrastructure: Leading the Way in Safety and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based Ramky Infrastructure Limited has been recognized with three prestigious awards for its outstanding commitment to health, safety, and environmental standards across its projects. These distinctions underline the company's reputation as a leader in sustainable urban infrastructure development, setting high benchmarks in the field.

The NSCI Safety Awards 2024 saw Ramky Infrastructure receiving a Certificate of Appreciation in the Construction Sector, highlighting their exceptional safety practices in major projects, including Ramky One Odyssey and Ramky Genext. The accolades were presented by top industry figures, acknowledging Ramky's leadership in fostering a culture of operational safety and excellence.

Ramky's Visakha Pharma City Limited project received the Bronze Award for Industrial Safety Leadership by the Confederation of Indian Industry, emphasizing the company's commitment to proactive safety management and risk mitigation. Additionally, Ramky's Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment at the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards further cements its status as a frontrunner in sustainable infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025