New Zealand's New Space Regulations: A Move Against Foreign Interference

New Zealand is poised to implement pivotal legislation by July, targeting the regulation of ground-based space infrastructure. This initiative, unveiled by Space Minister Judith Collins, seeks to mitigate foreign interference risks.

The new regulations follow intelligence reports warning of attempts by foreign entities to establish space infrastructure capable of aiding foreign military activities, potentially detrimental to New Zealand's interests.

This legislative move underscores New Zealand's commitment to safeguarding its national security and space-related advancements from unwarranted foreign influence.

