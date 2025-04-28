Left Menu

New Zealand's New Space Regulations: A Move Against Foreign Interference

New Zealand is set to introduce new legislation by July to regulate ground-based space infrastructure. This move, announced by Space Minister Judith Collins, is a response to concerns about foreign interference and aims to protect national interests from being compromised by external entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:28 IST
New Zealand's New Space Regulations: A Move Against Foreign Interference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand is poised to implement pivotal legislation by July, targeting the regulation of ground-based space infrastructure. This initiative, unveiled by Space Minister Judith Collins, seeks to mitigate foreign interference risks.

The new regulations follow intelligence reports warning of attempts by foreign entities to establish space infrastructure capable of aiding foreign military activities, potentially detrimental to New Zealand's interests.

This legislative move underscores New Zealand's commitment to safeguarding its national security and space-related advancements from unwarranted foreign influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025