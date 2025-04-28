Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Elephant Encounter in Assam

A tragic incident involving a wild elephant led to the death of a 36-year-old man in Assam's Udalguri district, officials reported on Monday.

The victim, Bhutia Karmakar, was collecting leaves for his goats within the Majuli tea estate when the lone elephant, known to roam the area, attacked him fatally.

Local authorities are investigating the tragic event, which highlights the ongoing conflict between humans and wildlife in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)