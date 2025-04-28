Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Elephant Encounter in Assam

A wild elephant tragically trampled a 36-year-old man, Bhutia Karmakar, to death in Assam's Udalguri district. The incident occurred in the Majuli tea estate while Karmakar was collecting leaves for his goats. Known for wandering the area, the lone elephant attacked Karmakar, killing him instantly.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident involving a wild elephant led to the death of a 36-year-old man in Assam's Udalguri district, officials reported on Monday.

The victim, Bhutia Karmakar, was collecting leaves for his goats within the Majuli tea estate when the lone elephant, known to roam the area, attacked him fatally.

Local authorities are investigating the tragic event, which highlights the ongoing conflict between humans and wildlife in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

