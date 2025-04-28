Rohini Slum Fire: Tragedy Strikes as Families Left Devastated

A tragic fire engulfed a slum in Rohini's Sector 17, leaving families shattered and homeless. Among the victims was two-year-old Alam, whose father Mitthu, a ragpicker, laments leaving for work that Sunday.

The blaze, described as a medium category fire by officials, swiftly spread, consuming homes and lives. The narrow pathways of the slum hindered firefighting efforts, delaying the operation as vehicles struggled to reach the site.

Distraught families, like that of Mitthu and the father of three-year-old Sayda, await the return of their children's bodies for final rites. As locals struggle with loss, calls for government compensation are growing louder.

