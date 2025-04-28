Left Menu

Rohini Slum Fire: Tragedy Strikes as Families Left Devastated

A devastating fire in a Rohini slum claimed the lives of several children, leaving families in despair. Among those affected is Mitthu, a ragpicker, whose son Alam perished in the blaze. The fire, which broke out in Sector 17, has left many homeless and demanding government compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:18 IST
Rohini Slum Fire: Tragedy Strikes as Families Left Devastated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire engulfed a slum in Rohini's Sector 17, leaving families shattered and homeless. Among the victims was two-year-old Alam, whose father Mitthu, a ragpicker, laments leaving for work that Sunday.

The blaze, described as a medium category fire by officials, swiftly spread, consuming homes and lives. The narrow pathways of the slum hindered firefighting efforts, delaying the operation as vehicles struggled to reach the site.

Distraught families, like that of Mitthu and the father of three-year-old Sayda, await the return of their children's bodies for final rites. As locals struggle with loss, calls for government compensation are growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025