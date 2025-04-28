Left Menu

Delhi Goes Green: Forest Department's Electric Transition

In a move to foster environmental conservation, the Delhi government mandates all Forest Department diesel vehicles be replaced with electric ones within 60 days. The directive restricts non-essential, non-electric vehicle access to forest areas, part of a broader push for sustainable development and air quality improvement.

Updated: 28-04-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a significant move to enhance environmental conservation by mandating the replacement of all diesel vehicles operated by its Forest Department with electric vehicles within the next 60 days. This directive aims to transition Delhi's forest regions to cleaner and quieter mobility solutions.

Environment, Forest, and Wildlife Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa issued the standing order, which also bans the entry of non-essential, non-electric vehicles into protected forest areas immediately. This measure is aligned with the government's broader environmental initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Additionally, the government is planning to plant approximately 70 lakh saplings across Delhi to increase the city's green cover, improve air quality, and support urban biodiversity. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to sustainable development and ensuring a healthier future for its citizens.

