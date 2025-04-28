Amaravati's Next Chapter: A Tribute to Farmer Sacrifices
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited farmers, who contributed their lands for the Amaravati city project, to its groundbreaking ceremony. Naidu praised their sacrifices, assuring them of government support. The event marks a significant milestone in Amaravati’s development, highlighting the need for further land acquisition for infrastructure projects.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon farmers, who relinquished their lands for the development of Amaravati, to join in the city's groundbreaking ceremony. Scheduled for May 2, the event will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During an interaction at his Undavalli residence, Naidu described the occasion as a historic moment for the state. He stressed that the farmers' selflessness made the world-class capital possible and assured them their contributions will be cherished.
Naidu also pledged government assistance for bank loans associated with land plots allocated to the project. Additional land is necessary for future developments like an international airport and a cricket stadium, he noted, promising that acquisitions will respect farmers' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
