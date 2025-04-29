Left Menu

Emergency Measures Unveiled as Blackout Hits Iberian Peninsula

Spain has entered a state of emergency as a major power blackout impacts the entire Iberian Peninsula. While the Interior Ministry leads the response, Madrid, Andalusia, and Extremadura have requested central government intervention for public order and essential services amid the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 00:01 IST
  • Spain

Spain's Interior Ministry declared a state of emergency on Monday following a sweeping power blackout that has affected the Iberian Peninsula.

The ministry announced that emergency protocols would be enacted in regions that formally request it.

Currently, Madrid, Andalusia, and Extremadura have sought central government assistance to manage public order and other essential services amidst the outage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

