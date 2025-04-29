Trump Administration Dismisses Key Climate Contributors: Future of National Climate Assessment Uncertain

In a significant move, President Donald Trump's administration has removed almost 400 contributors to the National Climate Assessment, the primary report guiding federal climate change response strategies. This action raises questions about the future of the federally mandated study, set for publication in 2028.

The decision affects the sixth edition of the assessment, which is a multi-year, peer-reviewed endeavor. The report had been instrumental in informing government entities on climate policies and funding. The Global Change Research Program, responsible for the assessment, was also dismissed by the administration earlier this month.

This dismissal is part of a broader pattern by Trump's administration to cut back on federal scientific research, affecting agencies like the NIH and EPA. The climate assessment was specifically targeted by Project 2025, a policy framework designed to reshape various scientific agencies.

