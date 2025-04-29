Decoding Humid Heatwaves: Insights and Implications

A groundbreaking study by the University of Leeds and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology sheds light on the connection between rainfall patterns, land conditions, and the onset of humid heatwaves in tropical and subtropical regions.

The research, published in Nature Communications, emphasizes the importance of understanding local environmental interactions to predict and prepare for dangerous heat events. It documents how varying moisture levels in the land can trigger heatwaves right after rainfall in dry regions or following a rainfall pause in wetter areas.

Experts stress the need for advanced early warning systems and serious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to safeguard at-risk populations as climate change intensifies humid heat conditions, particularly in regions like India, West Africa, and the Amazon.

