Speeding Up Progress: Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and Housing Project Under Review

CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal has reviewed the development of the Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and a housing scheme near Kharghar railway station, emphasizing timely completion to reduce travel time and promote sustainable urban mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:14 IST
CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal conducted an inspection on Tuesday to evaluate the progress of the Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and the nearby housing scheme near Kharghar railway station.

The ambitious project features a four-lane road stretching 5.49 kilometers, designed to connect Sion-Panvel Highway near Juinagar railway station to Central Park in Kharghar, significantly reducing travel time and easing traffic congestion.

The development includes a 1.76-kilometer tunnel through a hilly terrain. Singhal emphasized the importance of expediting construction to meet deadlines, while CIDCO aims to merge residential development with major transport hubs for sustainable urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

