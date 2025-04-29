Speeding Up Progress: Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and Housing Project Under Review

CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal conducted an inspection on Tuesday to evaluate the progress of the Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and the nearby housing scheme near Kharghar railway station.

The ambitious project features a four-lane road stretching 5.49 kilometers, designed to connect Sion-Panvel Highway near Juinagar railway station to Central Park in Kharghar, significantly reducing travel time and easing traffic congestion.

The development includes a 1.76-kilometer tunnel through a hilly terrain. Singhal emphasized the importance of expediting construction to meet deadlines, while CIDCO aims to merge residential development with major transport hubs for sustainable urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)