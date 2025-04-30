Empowering Ganga: The 'Jalaj' Initiative

On Tuesday, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil conducted a review meeting with the Wildlife Institute of India, focusing on the progress of the 'Jalaj' project. This initiative is pivotal for advancing the Ganga rejuvenation and biodiversity conservation agenda.

Minister Paatil emphasized the project's significance within the framework of 'Arth Ganga,' a concept championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Arth Ganga' envisions the Ganga river as not only a spiritual emblem but also a critical driver of livelihood and sustainable development.

The 'Jalaj' project facilitates the establishment of floating platforms along the Ganga river. These platforms are designed to promote livelihood activities and foster conservation awareness among communities dependent on the river.

